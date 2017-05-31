BRIEF-EnerNOC says to be acquired by Enel Group for over $300 mln
* Enernoc enters into an agreement to be acquired by the enel group for over $300m
May 31 People's Utah Bancorp:
* People's Utah Bancorp- on may 31 co, unit entered into a merger agreement with Town & Country Bank, Inc - sec filing
* People's Utah Bancorp-following merger, branches of bank of american fork and tc will be consolidated under "people's town & country," division of PIB
* People's Utah Bancorp- under terms of merger agreement, tc will merge with and into PIB with PIB as surviving entity Source text - bit.ly/2rlT9o0 Further company coverage:
* Enernoc enters into an agreement to be acquired by the enel group for over $300m
* Intel extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of Mobileye
* Radius Gold acquires an option on high grade gold - silver project in Chihuahua, Mexico