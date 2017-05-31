May 31 People's Utah Bancorp:

* People's Utah Bancorp- ‍on may 31 co, unit entered into a merger agreement with Town & Country Bank, Inc​ - sec filing​

* People's Utah Bancorp-‍following merger, branches of bank of american fork and tc will be consolidated under "people's town & country," division of PIB​

* People's Utah Bancorp- ‍under terms of merger agreement, tc will merge with and into PIB with PIB as surviving entity​