Volkswagen recalls 766,000 VW cars worldwide for brake system update
BERLIN, July 6 Volkswagen is recalling 766,000 vehicles of its core passenger car brand worldwide for a software update to their braking control systems, a spokesman said.
July 5 Pepper Group Ltd
* Received an indicative, non-binding proposal from KKR Credit Advisors (US) LLC (KCA) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, July 6 Volkswagen is recalling 766,000 vehicles of its core passenger car brand worldwide for a software update to their braking control systems, a spokesman said.
* Says filed a writ in Delhi high court challenging CBI raids and FIR issued by CBI
* RECEIVED ORDER FROM PARTNER IN LATVIA FOR A VALUE OF SEK 4.3 MILLION