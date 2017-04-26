UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 26 Pepsico Inc
* CEO on conf call- the delay of u.s. Income tax refunds dampened Q1 consumer spending across virtually every consumer category
* CFO- expect rate of organic growth to show sequential improvement in Q2
* CEO- "dont have a reason to be worried" about growth in u.s. In Q2
* CEO- " our challenge is to create impulse online, and we are working on tools with our partners to make our categories look like impulse categories online"
* CFO- expect commodity inflation to continue over course of the year
* CFO- our pricing is such that we should see margin appreciation over the year. But in the first half of the year, we will likely see margin compression
* CEO on sugar taxes- "oppose beverage taxes that are aggressive and unfairly target one category or industry...today's beverage taxes are more revenue generation focused rather than health focused" Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources