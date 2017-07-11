FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
BRIEF-PepsiCo CFO- Expect to see operating margin improvement strengthen in back half of year
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 11, 2017 / 5:14 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-PepsiCo CFO- Expect to see operating margin improvement strengthen in back half of year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Pepsico Inc

* CEO on conf call- have seen a lower rate of year-to-date growth in the c store channel compared to last year

* In 5 months of sales since Q1 launch, LIFEWTR has reached $70 million in retail sales across measured channels, on track to generate about $200 million in retail sales on annualized basis

* In Latin America, continue to see challenging macroeconomic conditions, geopolitical instability and high levels of inflation in key markets including Brazil and Argentina, which are dampening consumer spending

* Experiencing macro challenges in markets including significant currency devaluation in Egypt and economic impact in a number of Middle East markets due to persistently low oil prices

* In china in Q2, saw double-digit beverage organic revenue growth and mid-single-digit snack organic revenue growth

* CEO - "I think where the market is today, when we can take pricing, we should take the pricing"

* CEO - making progress in Frito-Lay to move the business more to premium products

* CEO - "our e-commerce business is growing brilliantly. We are doing very, very well"

* CEO - we are looking at meaningful innovation, both in snacks and beverages, in order to address the exploding growth of e-commerce

* CFO- expect to see operating margin improvement strengthen as we go from the front half to the back half of the year Further company coverage:

