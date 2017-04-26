UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 26 PepsiCo Inc:
* Q1 earnings per share $0.91
* Q1 core earnings per share $0.94
* Q1 total net revenue $12.05 billion versus $11.86 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.92, revenue view $11.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says reaffirms 2017 financial targets
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.14, revenue view $63.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says faced challenging food, beverage industry trading conditions in North America in Q1
* Says faced continued volatility in a number of developing and emerging markets in Q1
* Says foreign exchange translation reduced Q1 reported earnings per share growth by 2 percentage points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources