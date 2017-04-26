April 26 PepsiCo Inc:

* Q1 earnings per share $0.91

* Q1 core earnings per share $0.94

* Q1 total net revenue $12.05 billion versus $11.86 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.92, revenue view $11.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says ‍​reaffirms 2017 financial targets

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.14, revenue view $63.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says faced ‍​challenging food, beverage industry trading conditions in North America in Q1

* Says faced continued volatility in a number of developing and emerging markets in Q1

* Says foreign exchange translation reduced Q1 reported earnings per share growth by 2 percentage points