May 25 Bookrunner:

* Britvic Plc - PepsiCo, inc says intention to sell up to all of its 4.5% minority stake in bottler Britvic plc

* Britvic Plc - shares Britvic in held through PepsiCo's subsidiary, Tropicana United Kingdom Limited

* Britvic Plc - Citigroup Global Markets Limited is acting as sole bookrunner in connection with placing