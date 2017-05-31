May 31PeptiDream Inc

* Says it completes the technology transfer of the Peptide Discovery Platform System (PDPS) to Genentech

* Says it has signed a non-exclusive license agreement of PDPS with US-based Genentech Inc in July of 2016

* Says it will receive an undisclosed milestone payment and is eligible to receive payments based on achievement of certain predetermined development milestones and royalties on future sales of products that arise from use of the PDPS technology

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/qLsjIT

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)