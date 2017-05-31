BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 31PeptiDream Inc
* Says it completes the technology transfer of the Peptide Discovery Platform System (PDPS) to Genentech
* Says it has signed a non-exclusive license agreement of PDPS with US-based Genentech Inc in July of 2016
* Says it will receive an undisclosed milestone payment and is eligible to receive payments based on achievement of certain predetermined development milestones and royalties on future sales of products that arise from use of the PDPS technology
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/qLsjIT
LAGOS, June 22 Nigerian shares extended falls for the second day as sentiment started to weaken amid the possibility that index provider MSCI will downgrade Nigeria later in the year.
* Hydropothecary receives expanded cannabis production and sales licence and approval for two new buildings