BRIEF-Psivida submits marketing authorization application for approval of Durasert in EU
* Psivida submits marketing authorization application (maa) for approval of durasert™ three-year treatment for posterior segment uveitis in European Union
June 12PeptiDream Inc
* Says it has entered into a technology license agreement with Osaka-based Shionogi & Co Ltd, to nonexclusively license PeptiDream’s proprietary Peptide discovery platform system (PDPS) technology
* Under the terms of the agreement, PeptiDream is eligible to receive royalties on sales of certain products that arise from use of the PDPS technology
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ZTunN7
* Lannett receives approval for hydrocodone bitartrate and acetaminophen tablets USP, 5 mg/300 mg, 7.5 mg/300 mg and 10 mg/300 mg
* Says it plans to invest 190 million yuan ($27.81 million) in investment fund