June 12PeptiDream Inc

* Says it has entered into a technology license agreement with Osaka-based Shionogi & Co Ltd, to nonexclusively license PeptiDream’s proprietary Peptide discovery platform system (PDPS) technology

* Under the terms of the agreement, PeptiDream is eligible to receive royalties on sales of certain products that arise from use of the PDPS technology

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ZTunN7

