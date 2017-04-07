GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks steady after US tech rout, yen slips as BOJ stands pat
April 7 PeptiDream Inc
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7
* Says it will use its proprietary Peptide Discovery Platform System (PDPS) technology to identify macrocyclic/constrained peptides against multiple metabolic and cardiovascular targets of interest selected by Janssen, and to optimize hit peptides into therapeutic peptides or small molecule products
* Says Janssen also holds an exercisable option to peptide-drug conjugate (PDC) use and applications
* Says Janssen will have the right to develop and commercialize all compounds resulting from the collaboration
* Says it will receive undisclosed upfront payment and research funding and is eligible to receive preclinical, clinical, and commercialization milestone payments potentially totaling up to $1.15 billion
* In addition, it is eligible to receive royalties on sales of any products that arise from the collaboration
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/xI06yf
