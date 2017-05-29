May 29 PEPTONIC MEDICAL AB

* PEPTONIC MEDICAL'S VAGINAL GEL SHOWS AN EXCELLENT SAFETY PROFILE AND REDUCES SYMPTOMS ASSOCIATED WITH URINARY INCONTINENCE

* ADDITIONAL RESULTS OF COMPLETED PHASE 2B STUDY SHOW THAT VAGINAL GEL WITHOUT OXYTOCIN IS WELL TOLERATED AND ITS USE DOESN'T CAUSE ANY SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS (SAE)​