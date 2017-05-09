BRIEF-iss recommends Brookfield Canada Office Properties unitholders vote for the redemption
* ISS recommends Brookfield Canada Office Properties unitholders vote for the redemption
May 9 Perak Transit Bhd:
* refers to article titled "perak transit in expansion mode" published by the edge malaysia dated 8 may 2017
* clarifies that the article had misquoted the statement, “20% to 25% profit growth in 2017 and 2018”
* clarifies that it should have been read as the 20% to 25% revenue growth in 2017 and 2018 Source :(bit.ly/2pfHRnk) Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, June 19 Talks over boosting Illinois' lagging payments to Medicaid providers amid the state's budget impasse will continue past a Tuesday deadline initially set by a federal judge, an attorney said on Monday.
OTTAWA, June 19 Canada's finance minister said on Monday he had discussed with his provincial counterparts whether more actions are needed to ensure the stability of the country's housing market, and said that Home Capital appeared to be working through its challenges.