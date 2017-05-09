May 9 Perak Transit Bhd:

* refers to article titled "perak transit in expansion mode" published by the edge malaysia dated 8 may 2017

* clarifies that the article had misquoted the statement, “20% to 25% profit growth in 2017 and 2018”

* clarifies that it should have been read as the 20% to 25% revenue growth in 2017 and 2018