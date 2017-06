March 28 Perak Transit Bhd:

* Unit entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Pasti Kenari Sdn Bhd

* Deal for total cash consideration of 8 million RGT

* Deal is not expected to have any effect on the gearing of the group for FY ending 31 Dec 2017

* Proposed acquisition of two parcels of land, both located in Mukim Belanja, Perak