Kinder Morgan Canada says raised C$5.5 bln for Trans Mountain
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in a statement on Friday.
Feb 22 Zogenix Inc
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 5.46 percent passive stake in Zogenix Inc as of Feb 15 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2loI5VN Further company coverage:
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* FJ Capital Management LLC reports 5.16 percent passive stake in Midsouth Bancorp Inc as of June 9 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rEMxzv) Further company coverage: