BRIEF-Office Depot, Centriq Tech partner on asset management platform
* Office Depot Inc partners with Centriq Technology on asset management platform
June 5 Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Peregrine Pharmaceuticals presents preliminary correlative analysis of pd-l1 expression from sunrise trial at asco 2017
* Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc - results support hypothesis that bavituximab may demonstrate greater effect in "cold" tumors expressing low to no pd-l1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First Cobalt Corp says entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire all of issued and outstanding shares of CobalTech Mining Inc
* ECHOSTAR MOBILE AND THALES PARTNER ON MOBILE SATELLITE CONNECTIVITY FOR PUBLIC PROTECTION AND DISASTER RELIEF Source text: http://bit.ly/2sEJk4Y Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)