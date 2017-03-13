BRIEF-Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
March 13 Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Sees FY 2017 revenue from avid bioservices business of $60 million-$65 million
* Increasing FY Avid Bioservices business manufacturing revenue outlook to $60 - $65 million from $50 - $55 million
* Peregrine pharmaceuticals reports financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 and recent developments
* Q3 loss per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Orbcomm Inc - issued and sold to Inthinc Holdings, Llc,1.6 million shares of co's common at a purchase price of $9.66 per share - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2twLtyO Further company coverage:
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14