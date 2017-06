March 21 Perfect Optronics Ltd

* Revenue for year ended 31 december 2016 amounted to approximately HK$1,150.0 million, representing a decrease of 10 pct

* Directors proposed to recommend a final dividend of HK1.0 cent per ordinary share for year ended 31 December 2016

* FY profit attributable amounted to about HK$90.7 million versus HK$27.7 million in 2015