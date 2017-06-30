June 30 Perfect Shape Beauty Technology Ltd :

* Group's net profit for year decreased by 30% year-on-year to hk$91 million

* Final dividend of hk4.6 cents per share and special final dividend of hk5.0 cents per share were proposed​

* For year ended 31 March 2017 group's revenue for year decreased by 14% year-on-year to HK$757 million