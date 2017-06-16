UPDATE 2-Home Capital to get C$2 bln loan from Berkshire Hathaway
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares
June 16 Perficient Inc:
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Perficient Inc - it is repatriating $9.6 million from its subsidiary in China
* Perficient Inc - now expects full-year gaap earnings per share to be in range of $0.49 to $0.64
* Perficient Inc - reiterating previous adjusted earnings per share guidance of $0.29 to $0.31 for Q2 and $1.17 to $1.31 for full year
* Says signs contract with Weizmann Forex to offer Western Union money transfer services in India
* PRESS RELEASE SBM OFFSHORE AWARDED TURNKEY AND LEASE AND OPERATE CONTRACTS FOR THE EXXONMOBIL LIZA FPSO