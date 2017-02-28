Feb 28 Perficient Inc
* Perficient reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016
results
* Q4 revenue $119.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $115.8
million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $485 million to $515 million
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.60 to $0.75
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Perficient Inc sees Q1 2017 services and software revenue,
including reimbursed expenses, to be in range of $109.7 million
to $120.2 million
* Perficient Inc sees full year 2017 adjusted earnings per
share in range of $1.17 to $1.31
* Perficient Inc says expanded Perficient's stock repurchase
program on February 21, 2017, by authorizing repurchase of up to
an additional $25 million
* Perficient Inc says named CEO and President Jeffrey Davis
as chairman of board of directors
* Perficient Inc qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.27
