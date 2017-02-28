Feb 28 Perficient Inc

* Perficient reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $119.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $115.8 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $485 million to $515 million

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.60 to $0.75

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.11

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Perficient Inc sees Q1 2017 services and software revenue, including reimbursed expenses, to be in range of $109.7 million to $120.2 million

* Perficient Inc sees full year 2017 adjusted earnings per share in range of $1.17 to $1.31

* Perficient Inc says expanded Perficient's stock repurchase program on February 21, 2017, by authorizing repurchase of up to an additional $25 million

* Perficient Inc says named CEO and President Jeffrey Davis as chairman of board of directors

* Perficient Inc qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.27 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: