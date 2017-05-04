BRIEF-Lee Enterprises says to buy Dispatch-Argus of Moline, Rock Island, Illinois
* Lee Enterprises to buy Dispatch-Argus of Moline, Rock Island, IL
May 4 Perficient Inc
* Perficient reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $111 million versus i/b/e/s view $114.2 million
* Reaffirms fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $1.17 to $1.31
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $485 million to $515 million
* Reaffirms fy 2017 gaap earnings per share view $0.60 to $0.75
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.08
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms full-year revenue and earnings guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Schlumberger Ltd and Production Plus Energy Services announce creation of JV entities for purpose of developing HEAL System technology and business
WASHINGTON, June 19 The Supreme Court on Monday slapped limits on where injury lawsuits may be filed for the second time in three weeks, again siding with businesses that want to prevent plaintiffs from "shopping" for friendly courts for their cases.