July 21 (Reuters) - Performant Financial Corp

* Performant Financial Corp - announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Hakan Orvell, passed away on July 20, 2017

* Performant Financial Corp - ‍lisa Im, chief executive officer and Ian Johnston, chief accounting officer, have been handling orvell's duties​