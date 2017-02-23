Feb 23 Perisson Petroleum Corp :

* Perisson signs memorandum of understanding to acquire private exploration company

* Perisson Petroleum Corp- Executed a memorandum of understanding for purchase by Perisson of Flushing Energy Corp

* Perisson Petroleum - Plans to achieve acquisition by issuance to Flushing Energy of Equity in Perisson in an amount to be negotiated between parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: