UPDATE 2-Sinopac sale of US unit to Cathay General at risk as deadline approaches
* Regulator won't approve unless more paperwork submitted -source
Feb 23 Perisson Petroleum Corp :
* Perisson signs memorandum of understanding to acquire private exploration company
* Perisson Petroleum Corp- Executed a memorandum of understanding for purchase by Perisson of Flushing Energy Corp
* Perisson Petroleum - Plans to achieve acquisition by issuance to Flushing Energy of Equity in Perisson in an amount to be negotiated between parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it gets approval from China's commerce ministry to acquire 50 percent stake in Veladero gold mine in Argentina from Barrick Gold
* Actelion announces completion of acquisition of Actelion Ltd by Johnson & Johnson for a total purchase price of approximately $30 billion in cash Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)