BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings launches company refranchising program
* Now offering for sale certain of its company-owned restaurants
May 4 PerkinElmer Inc
* PerkinElmer Inc says raises full year revenue and earnings per share guidance
* Quarterly GAAP revenue of $514 million, an increase of 3%
* Quarterly organic revenue increased 4%
* Says Q1 GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.33, as compared to $0.38 in q1 of 2016
* Quarterly adjusted earnings per share of $0.55
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.54, revenue view $506.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says for 2017, forecasts GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations in range of $2.16 to $2.26
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 adjusted earnings per share of $2.80 to $2.90 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DETROIT, June 19 United Parcel Service Inc said on Monday it will levy surcharges on U.S. residential packages during its crucial peak holiday season this year as it seeks to combat the spiraling costs of delivering e-commerce packages.
MEXICO CITY, June 19 A consortium of Deutsche Erdoel AG and Mexican state oil company Pemex made the winning bid for the second shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday, Mexico's oil regulator said.