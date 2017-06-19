WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 PerkinElmer Inc:
* PerkinElmer to acquire Euroimmun for approximately $1.3 billion
* Agreement provides that perkinElmer will acquire up to a 100% stake in Euroimmun
* Total purchase price of transaction based on all outstanding shares being acquired will be approximately $1.3 billion in cash
* PerkinElmer Inc - acquisition is expected to be accretive to perkinelmer's 2018 non-gaap earnings per share results by approximately $0.28 to $0.30
* Says PerkinElmer is reaffirming its 2017 revenue and earnings per share guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 24 Brazilian lawmakers need to urgently pass a revamping of the country's outdated labor code in order to mitigate extra costs for companies and consumers, the co-chairman of Brazil's largest bank said on Saturday.
SAO PAULO, June 24 The price that Itaú Unibanco Holding SA paid for a minority stake in Brazilian independent securities firm XP Investimentos SA embeds "very high growth rates" ahead, co-Chairman Roberto Setubal said on Saturday.