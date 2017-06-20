June 20 Permian Basin Royalty Trust-
* Permian Basin Royalty Trust - declared cash distribution
to holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.041151 per
unit, payable on july 17, 2017
* Permian Basin Royalty Trust- distribution decreased
slightly from previous month due to decline in oil and gas
production for waddell ranch properties
* Full restoration of tubb mcknight water station should be
completed by end of May
* Permian Basin Royalty Trust - Conocophillips notified
trustee that they are evaluating retroactive prior-period
adjustments
* Permian Basin Royalty Trust -expense to be incurred
bringing water station back on line of about $1.2 million
(gross) to project of working interest owners
* Permian Basin Royalty Trust-not clear at this time as to
what cost to trust will be in bringing tubb mcknight water
station back on line, until incurred
