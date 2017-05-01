BRIEF-Fairfax to sell a portion of tembec
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
May 1 Permian Resources Llc:
* Permian Resources announces consensual and transformational restructuring transaction
* Permian Resources Llc - announced that it has entered into a series of definitive agreements with funds
* Permian Resources Llc - agreement provides for purchase of $744 million at closing of newly-issued common equity interests of Pres New Equity Llc
* Permian Resources Llc - in connection with deal, funds have agreed to exchange approximately $325 million of principal amount of co's indebtedness
* Permian Resources Llc - following transactions, company will be re-named Sable Permian Resources Llc
* Permian Resources Llc - equity financing provides company with $744 million of cash proceeds at closing to execute a multi-year development plan
* Staffing 360 solutions - At special meeting, stockholders approved deal between Staffing Nevada and unit, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc
* Carolina Financial says co, First South Bancorp agreed to agreements relating to co's intention to appoint 2 directors of First South to co's board - sec filing