April 20 Pernod Ricard says in slides released along its third-quarter sales that for full year 2016/17 ending June 30:

* It expects good growth to continue in U.S and Europe, as well as for Jameson whiskey worldwide.

* It expects an improvement versus FY 2015/16 in China, global travel retail and Absolut vodka

* It expects a temporary deceleration in India, due to certain regulatory measures. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)