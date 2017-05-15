May 15 Pernod Ricard CEO for Asia Philippe Guettat tells a conference call:

* Achieving mid-term Asia sales growth above mid-single digit remains the goal

* Pernod Ricard does not plan to take price increases in china for the time being

* Pernod working on turnaround plan for Chivas in China