GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia learns to adapt to Korean tensions; Fed views awaited
* North Korea says fired ICBM, South and US troops conduct test
July 4 Perpetual Energy Inc
* Perpetual announces increase to credit facilities
* Entered into a new reserve-based credit facility agreement which increases borrowing capacity available by 100% to $40 million
* Through arrangements, maturity date of reserve-based credit facility has been extended from October 31, 2017 to May 31, 2019
LONDON, July 5 British new car registrations fell by around 5 percent last month year-on-year and overall sales for the first six months of the year dropped by 1 percent, according to preliminary data from an industry body.
BRASILIA, July 4 Brazil's government has sharply increased spending in local infrastructure projects proposed by lawmakers, according to budget data reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday, as a graft scandal threatens to topple President Michel Temer.