March 15 Perpetual Energy Inc:
* Perpetual Energy Inc. Releases fourth quarter and year-end
2016 financial and operating results
* Perpetual Energy qtrly oil and natural gas revenue c$17.9
million versus c$33.0 million
* Perpetual Energy qtrly earnings per share $0.39
* Perpetual Energy qtrly average production total 8,118
boe/d versus 19,661 boe/d
* Perpetual Energy - in q1 of 2017, company will spend close
to $26 million
* Perpetual Energy- based on total capital spending plan in
2017 of $67 million, co expects to exit 2017 at production rate
of 13,000 to 13,500 boe/d in december 2017
* Perpetual Energy Inc - forecasts 2017 adjusted funds flow
of approximately $40 million ($0.68 per share)
* Perpetual Energy - company estimates year-end 2017 total
net debt of approximately $80 million
* Perpetual Energy -capital spending in 2017 will be funded
with adjusted funds flow,proceeds from financing transactions
closed on March 14, 2017
