May 9 Perpetual Energy Inc

* Perpetual Energy Inc releases first quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q1 production averaging 8,143 boe/d was flat compared to Q4 of 2016

* Perpetual Energy- based on capital spending in 2017 of $65 to $70 million, perpetual expects to exit 2017 at a production rate of 13,000 to 13,500 boe/d

* Perpetual Energy Inc - full year 2017 production is expected to average 10,000 to 11,000 boe/d

* Qtrly loss per share $0.26

