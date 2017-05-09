BRIEF-Humana Inc says increased size of its commercial paper program
* Humana Inc - on June 15, co increased the size of its commercial paper program
May 9 Perpetual Energy Inc
* Perpetual Energy Inc releases first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Q1 production averaging 8,143 boe/d was flat compared to Q4 of 2016
* Perpetual Energy- based on capital spending in 2017 of $65 to $70 million, perpetual expects to exit 2017 at a production rate of 13,000 to 13,500 boe/d
* Perpetual Energy- based on total capital spending plan in 2017 of $65 to $70 million, co expects to exit 2017 at a production rate of 13,000 to 13,500 boe/d
* Perpetual Energy Inc - full year 2017 production is expected to average 10,000 to 11,000 boe/d
* Qtrly loss per share $0.26
* Perpetual Energy Inc qtrly loss per share $0.26
WASHINGTON, June 19 Major U.S. technology company chief executives sat down with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and other top Trump administration officials on Monday before meeting with the president on cutting government waste and improving information technology services.
June 19 Bruno Iksil, the former JPMorgan Chase & Co trader at the center of the "London Whale" trading scandal, has accused the Wall Street bank's Chief Executive James Dimon of laying the ground for the $6.2 billion loss.