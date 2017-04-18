LPC: Securus LBO debt structure dampens investor demand

NEW YORK, June 14 Some institutional investors are dismissing the debt package backing Securus Technologies’ US$1.7bn leveraged buyout due to a first-out revolving credit facility, even as thin dealflow and favorable prison policies under the Trump administration position the provider of inmate telecom and ancillary services to turn the page on its choppy history in the leveraged loan market.