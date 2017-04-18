UPDATE 1-Shareholder adviser says Petropavlovsk's Peter Hambro should go
* Says changes would be very disruptive, company back in profit
April 19 Perpetual Ltd
* Funds under management (fum) as at 31 march 2017 were $32.9 billion, up $1.0 billion on prior quarter
* Net inflows for quarter were $0.1 billion
* Total average fum for three months to 31 march 2017 were $31.9 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
JOHANNESBURG, June 14 South Africa's rand gained on Wednesday as the dollar fell after the United States reported weaker-than-expected inflation and retail sales data. Stocks ended lower as mobile phone operator MTN slid to a four-month low.
NEW YORK, June 14 Some institutional investors are dismissing the debt package backing Securus Technologies’ US$1.7bn leveraged buyout due to a first-out revolving credit facility, even as thin dealflow and favorable prison policies under the Trump administration position the provider of inmate telecom and ancillary services to turn the page on its choppy history in the leveraged loan market.