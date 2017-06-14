PRESS DIGEST- Canada-June 22
June 22 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 14 Perrigo Company Plc
* Perrigo Company Plc announces early tender results for cash tender offer
* Perrigo Company Plc- tender offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., new york city time, on june 27, 2017, unless extended
* Perrigo Company - perrigo, perrigo finance amended terms of tender offer to increase series cap for 3.500% notes due march 2021, 3.500% notes due dec 2021
* Perrigo Company Plc - amended from an aggregate principal amount of $300 million to an aggregate principal amount of $410 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 22 Airbus said on Thursday two Iranian airlines had committed to buying 73 planes in a last-minute flurry of deals for the European planemaker at the Paris Airshow.
BRASILIA, June 22 Braskem SA, Latin America's largest petrochemical company, will invest $675 million to build a sixth U.S.-based polypropylene-production plant, the company said on Wednesday.