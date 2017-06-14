AIRSHOW-Two Iranian airlines plan to buy 73 Airbus jets
PARIS, June 22 Airbus said on Thursday two Iranian airlines had committed to buying 73 planes in a last-minute flurry of deals for the European planemaker at the Paris Airshow.
June 14 Perrigo Company Plc :
* Perrigo company plc announces pricing for its cash tender offer
* Announced reference yield & total consideration for up to principal amount of $1.40 billion of co's 4.000% notes due 2023 and 5.300% notes due 2043
* Announced reference yield & total consideration for perrigo finance's 3.500% notes due march 2021, 3.500% notes due december 2021
* Announced reference yield & total consideration also for perrigo finance's 4.900% notes due 2044, 4.375% notes due 2026 and 3.900% notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 22 Airbus said on Thursday two Iranian airlines had committed to buying 73 planes in a last-minute flurry of deals for the European planemaker at the Paris Airshow.
BRASILIA, June 22 Braskem SA, Latin America's largest petrochemical company, will invest $675 million to build a sixth U.S.-based polypropylene-production plant, the company said on Wednesday.
June 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday: