Feb 27 Perrigo Company Plc:
* Perrigo Company Plc - company expects to reduce its global
workforce by approximately 750 employees
* Perrigo Company Plc- represents a reduction of
approximately 14 pct of company's global non-production
workforce
* Perrigo Company Plc - company anticipates recognizing
substantially all of charges by end of fiscal 2017
* Perrigo Company Plc - on Feb. 21, 2017, company approved a
workforce reduction plan
* Perrigo Company - estimates that it will recognize total
pre-tax restructuring charges to its GAAP financial results of
approximately $70-80 million
* Perrigo - global workforce reduction includes some actions
already taken, 243 employees who have elected for voluntary
early retirement program
