* Perrigo Company Plc - effective April 19, company's board appointed Ronald L. Winowiecki as company's principal accounting officer

* Perrigo Company Plc - Winowiecki was appointed acting chief financial officer of company

* Perrigo Company - on April 19, co entered amendment no. 5 and waiver to revolving credit agreement, dated as of December 5, 2014

* Perrigo- Lenders waived any default or event of default which may arise from restatement of financial statements for FY ended on or about June 30, 2015