* FY2017 earnings per share view $7.10, revenue view $5.44 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Currently expects to file form 10-K on or before March 16, 2017

* Perrigo Company Plc reports select preliminary unaudited calendar year 2016 financial results and initial calendar year 2017 guidance

* Sees FY 2017 sales $5.0 billion to $5.2 billion

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $6.30 to $6.65

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.39 to $3.74

* Perrigo Company - Announces streamlining of organizational structure, which is expected to yield greater than $130 million savings per annum by mid-2018