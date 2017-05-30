US STOCKS-S&P, Dow hurt by energy, banks; biotech boosts Nasdaq
* Healthcare is top S&P sector gainer, Biotech index up 4 pct
May 30 Perrigo Company PLC:
* Perrigo Company PLC files first quarter 2017 form 10-Q and reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.05
* Q1 earnings per share $0.50
* Q1 sales $1.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.2 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $4.15 to $4.50
* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.82 to $2.17
* Perrigo Company PLC - continues to expect calendar 2017 net sales to be in range of $4.6 billion to $4.8 billion
* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.31, revenue view $4.78 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signet Jewelers announces appointment of R. Mark Graf to board of directors and retirement of Dale W. Hilpert
* Burcon announces fiscal 2017 results and reviews operations