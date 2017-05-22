May 22 Perrigo Company Plc
* Perrigo files 2016 form 10-k with restated financial
statements; reports fourth quarter and calendar year 2016
financial results; announces 2017 annual meeting date
* Q4 sales $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.36 billion
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.15 to $4.50
including items
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.22 to $0.57
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.24 excluding items
* Q4 loss per share $9.48
* Sees FY 2017 sales $4.6 billion to $4.8 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.81 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* During Q4 of 2016, company identified indicators of
goodwill impairment in specialty sciences reporting unit
* Recorded an impairment of $200 million in impairment
charges on consolidated statement of operations within specialty
sciences segment during Q4
* During Q4 of 2016, company also identified indicators of
goodwill impairment in animal health reporting unit
* Animal Health goodwill was impaired by $25 million,
recorded in impairment charges on statement of operations in CHC
Americas segment in quarter
* During Q4 of 2016, company identified impairment
indicators in its entocort product assets
* Determined that entocort product assets were impaired by
$342 million
* Also identified impairment indicators in certain
definite-lived intangible assets in CHC International reporting
segment
