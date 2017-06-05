June 5 Perrigo Company Plc:

* Perrigo announces forthcoming retirement of CEO John Hendrickson

* Perrigo - search committee of board has been created and will begin conducting a thorough process to identify Mr. Hendrickson's replacement

* Perrigo Company - ‍Hendrickson will continue to stand for election to Perrigo's board of directors at company's annual general meeting on July 20, 2017​