March 7 Perrigo Company Plc:

* Perrigo provides 2016 form 10-k update

* Perrigo provides 2016 form 10-k update

* Perrigo Company Plc - in process of identifying certain deferred tax assets and other related effects at Omega Pharma Invest N.V.

* Perrigo Company Plc - is in a quiet period regarding financial matters until March 16, 2017, filing due date under extension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: