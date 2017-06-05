June 5 Perry Ellis International Inc

* Perry Ellis International announces new eyewear license for Rafaella

* Perry Ellis International -agreement includes rights to design and distribute ophthalmic eyewear, sunglasses, readers under Rafaella brand in U.S., Canada, Mexico

* Perry Ellis International - new line will be distributed in optical retail stores and other accounts with a product launch scheduled for spring 2018