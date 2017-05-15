May 15 Pershing Square Capital Management:

* Pershing Square Capital Management cuts sole share stake in Mondelez to 19.9 million share from 22.9 million shares - SEC filing

* Changes in holdings are as of March 31, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Dec 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2pQhtMt)

Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2pQomgp)