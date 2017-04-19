April 19 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd :
* Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. announces share buyback
program and change in central securities depositary
* PSH will increase ownership limit to 4.99% from current
limit of 4.75%
* Cash for program will come from general corporate funds on
hand
* Will shortly commence a share buyback program of up to 5%
of PSH's outstanding public shares
* Expected there will be change in psh's primary central
securities depositary
* Change in PSH's primary CSD will be from Nederlands
Centraal Instituut Voor Giraal Effectenverkeer BV to Euroclear
UK & Ireland Ltd
