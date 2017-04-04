UPDATE 2-Nestle may sell U.S. confectionery business
* Business makes up 1 pct of Nestle sales (Adds analyst comment, background)
April 4 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd:
* Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for March 2017
* Nav per share at the close of business on March 31, 2017 was $17.66 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Business makes up 1 pct of Nestle sales (Adds analyst comment, background)
NEW YORK/LONDON, June 15 Australian financial services firm Link Group and three buyout funds are putting the finishing touches to their rival offers for Capita's asset management services arm, a deal worth up to 800 million pounds ($1.02 billion), sources told Reuters on Thursday.
* Tie-up to evaluate fuels, carbon emissions trade (Recasts, adds quotes)