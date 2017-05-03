BRIEF-Pacific Current Group announces $30 million institutional placement
* Pacific Current announces $30 million institutional placement
May 3 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd
* Pershing Square Holdings - purchased, through Jefferies International Limited, 10,000 PSH ordinary shares of no par value
* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd says net asset value per share related to share buyback is$18.48 which was calculated as of 30 April 2017
* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd says after giving effect to share buyback, PSH has 240,107,692 outstanding shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Pacific Current announces $30 million institutional placement
June 14 Insurer American International Group Inc has partnered with International Business Machines Corp to develop a "smart" insurance policy that uses blockchain to manage complex international coverage, the companies said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.