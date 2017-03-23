BRIEF-OHL Concesiones, IFM launch cash tender offer
* OHL Concesiones and IFM launch a cash tender offer for 100% of the free float OHL México through the corporate vehicle magenta infraestructura
March 23 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd
* Pershing square holdings seeks premium listing in London
* PSH intends to apply for admission of its ordinary shares to official list of UK listing authority
* expected PSH will be eligible for inclusion in FTSE UK index series, including FTSE all-share and FTSE 250 indices
* appointed Jefferies International Limited to act as sole sponsor,financial adviser in connection with premium listing in London
* intends to apply for admission of its ordinary shares to trading on main market of London Stock Exchange
* company's listing on euronext amsterdam will not be affected
* State Bank Financial Corporation and Alostar Bank Of Commerce announce definitive merger agreement
MUMBAI, June 15 An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.