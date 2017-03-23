March 23 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd

* Pershing square holdings seeks premium listing in London

* PSH intends to apply for admission of its ordinary shares to official list of UK listing authority

* expected PSH will be eligible for inclusion in FTSE UK index series, including FTSE all-share and FTSE 250 indices

* appointed Jefferies International Limited to act as sole sponsor,financial adviser in connection with premium listing in London

* intends to apply for admission of its ordinary shares to trading on main market of London Stock Exchange

* company's listing on euronext amsterdam will not be affected