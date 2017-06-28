BRIEF-Echo Polska Properties net profit for quarter ended March 23.95 mln euros
* Condensed Consolidated Financial Information For The Quarter Ended 31 March 2017
June 28 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd:
* PSH NAV per share as of close of business on 27 June 2017 was USD 17.69 / GBP 13.79
* HIAG AND MEDIA MARKT EXTEND RENTAL AGREEMENT IN DIETIKON
* Andrew Grech will step down as group managing director (Adds details about deal, context)