BRIEF-Avenue Therapeutics sees IPO priced between $5-$7/shr
* Avenue Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 5.0 million shares of common stock to be priced between $5 and $7 per share - SEC filing
June 23 (Reuters) -
* PetIQ Inc files for ipo of up to $85 million - sec filing
* Petiq inc says it has applied to list its class a common stock on nasdaq under the symbol “PETQ”
* Petiq inc - jefferies, william blair are among the underwriters to ipo Source text: (bit.ly/2tYinJb)
June 22 U.S. meal kit company Home Chef is exploring options including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said, as its biggest competitor, Blue Apron Holdings Inc, prepares to go public and Amazon.com Inc circles its turf.
* Two Harbors Investment Corp announces agreement to contribute its commercial real estate assets to Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. In connection with Granite Point IPO