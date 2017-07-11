FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 hours ago
BRIEF-Petiq sees IPO of 5.7 million shares of class A common stock priced between $14-$16/shr
#Economy
#Brexit
#Trump
#Syria
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
How Brexit is set to hurt financial systems
The road to Brexit
How Brexit is set to hurt financial systems
One-trillion-tonne iceberg breaks away from Antarctica
Environment
One-trillion-tonne iceberg breaks away from Antarctica
Premier League clubs boast record revenues - Deloitte
Sport
Premier League clubs boast record revenues - Deloitte
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IPOs - Americas
July 11, 2017 / 5:28 PM / 21 hours ago

BRIEF-Petiq sees IPO of 5.7 million shares of class A common stock priced between $14-$16/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Petiq Inc (IPO-PTIQ.O)

* Petiq Inc - sees IPO of 5.7 million shares of class A common stock priced between $14.00 and $16.00 per share - sec filing‍​

* Petiq Inc says intends to use IPO proceeds to pay off preference notes in aggregate amount of $52.5 million

* Petiq Inc says also to use IPO proceeds to purchase 2.2 million newly issued llc interests from holdco at purchase price per interest equal to $15.00 per share Source text : bit.ly/2v91r36 Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.