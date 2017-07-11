BRIEF-Petiq sees IPO of 5.7 million shares of class A common stock priced between $14-$16/shr

July 11 (Reuters) - Petiq Inc (IPO-PTIQ.O)

* Petiq Inc - sees IPO of 5.7 million shares of class A common stock priced between $14.00 and $16.00 per share - sec filing‍​

* Petiq Inc says intends to use IPO proceeds to pay off preference notes in aggregate amount of $52.5 million

* Petiq Inc says also to use IPO proceeds to purchase 2.2 million newly issued llc interests from holdco at purchase price per interest equal to $15.00 per share